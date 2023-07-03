Former Detroit News editor, nature columnist Beaufort Cranford dies

Former Detroit News features editor, nature columnist and writer Beaufort Cranford died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at age 76.

The cause of death was complications from pancreatic cancer, said longtime friend and fellow Dearborn resident Dave Good, also a former Detroit News editor. He died at Angela Hospice Home Care in Livonia, according to Good.

Mr. Cranford's friends and colleagues remember him for his passion for nature, writing talent and editing skills. He used all three to pen his nature column in The News' Homestyle section and former Sunday Magazine. He also cowrote a column on nature and gardening for Homestyle with master gardener Janet Macunovich.

In 1985, he was promoted from book editor to assistant features editor.

In addition to columns about ladybugs, autumn rainfall, the moon and English plantains, Mr. Cranford wrote a well-received paperback novel set in his native Georgia, "The Rattlesnake Master," published in 1990.

"He was kind of a frustrated naturalist himself. He was so knowledgeable about plants, animals and the natural world," said Good. "The nature columns were unforgettable. He had such a love for the natural world, and it just jumped off the pages when he wrote it."

Another colleague, former News music writer Susan Whitall, remembers Mr. Cranford as "a beautiful writer."

"Not all writers make good editors, because they tend to want to rewrite everything, but when Beaufort was my editor, I had no problem with that, because anything he inserted was so beautifully written, I was happy to have readers think it was me," she said, adding that she never tired of hearing Mr. Cranford's stories of seeing the Allman brothers perform in Georgia in their pre-Allman Brothers Band days.

Good, a former deputy features editor at The News, remembers Mr. Cranford got his job at the paper by writing a letter to then-editor Bill Giles, suggesting that he, a recent Georgia transplant, be hired at the paper.

"(Giles) had him write something, I think it was a nature column, and son of a gun if he didn't hire him," said Good. "And Beaufort of course turned out to be not only a wonderful stylist as a writer but also an extraordinarily good editor and was so knowledgeable of such a wide range of things. He was such an educated guy."

Mr. Cranford attended Emory University in the late 1960s and early '70s. After his 14 years at The Detroit News he worked at Wayne State University. According to his LinkedIn page, Mr. Cranford was director of communications for the WSU College of Nursing before retiring in 2013.

Mr. Cranford is survived by his daughter, Lannis Smith; and his sister, Lannis Cranford.

Funeral information was not immediately available.

