Detroit News T-shirts on sale to benefit local charities

For its 150th Anniversary, The Detroit News has partnered with Ink Detroit, a Michigan-based apparel company, to create a special edition collection of merchandise for readers to purchase.

Readers of The Detroit News now have the chance to rep their favorite newspaper company with more than 10 specially designed T-shirts from which to choose. The cost of a shirt ranges from $36-40. A Detroit News messenger bag is also available, which sells for $42.

All proceeds for the 150th Anniversary Collection will be divided equally between the Rosa L. Parks Scholarship and Sparky Anderson's CATCH Charity for Children.

The Rosa L. Parks Scholarship was founded by The Detroit News and Detroit Public Schools in 1980 to award scholarships to Michigan high school seniors who demonstrate important academic skills and economic need. The CATCH charity provides finding for economically disadvantaged pediatric patients and their families at the Children's Hospital of Michigan and Henry Ford.

Interested in looking at the collection or making a purchase? Head to inkdetroit.com/collections/the-detroit-news/.