Dear Abby: I may be having a midlife crisis. I’m not happy in my marriage and haven’t been for quite some time. I pray every night that my husband will find someone else so he will leave our marriage. I tried to leave him before, but financially I couldn’t make it. I’m now at the point where I don’t care about the financial side of it.

I recently kissed a co-worker. It was really hot, heavy and I want more. I haven’t felt this alive in years. My co-worker is not the reason I want a divorce, but now, feeling desired by someone makes me want out even more. But I’m a coward. I don’t know how to tell my husband I’m no longer in love with him.

Coward In The South

Dear Coward: Not knowing you, I can’t determine whether you may be having a midlife crisis. However, you definitely do need to talk to your husband, if only to ask if he feels the same emptiness that you do. It would be better for both of you if you tried counseling to see if it’s possible to heal your marriage before you run out the door.

I caution you about involving yourself in a workplace romance while you are feeling this needy. If it doesn’t work out — and most of them don’t — you could find yourself not only without a husband, but also a job.

Dear Abby: I dated a man I’ll call Mike for several years. We eventually broke up because of distance and a difference of opinion about where we wanted to live. I also had developed a crush on a female friend, which contributed to my decision to break off with him.

The crush didn’t work out. Now, more than a year later, Mike and I are close friends. I visited him recently and realized I still have feelings for him. I want to get back together, but I don’t think I should say it unless I am 100 percent certain I won’t break up with him again.

Abby, I wonder if I might be gay. I don’t know what to do. I love Mike, but I’m paranoid that I’ll eventually regret getting back together with him. I couldn’t betray his trust again. What should I do?

Confused 20-Something

Dear Confused: You may be gay; you might also be bisexual or simply curious. You owe it to yourself AND TO MIKE to talk to a counselor and explore what your sexual orientation is. If you and Mike have worked through your other differences, only the two of you can decide whether to resume your relationship or just be friends. (Friendships have been known to sometimes last longer than romantic relationships.)

Dear Abby: My question is, is it ethical to “try” the fruit at the grocery store? I am amazed at the number of shoppers who open the bags of grapes and help themselves to a snack. Shouldn’t they buy without sampling?

Craig in Florida

Dear Craig: Theoretically, shoppers should buy without sampling. Talk to the manager of the grocery store about it. Some establishments leave a bag of grapes, cherries, etc. open for shoppers to sample to see if they would like to buy. If that’s not happening in the store you patronize, consider suggesting it.

