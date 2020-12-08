Dear Abby: Sitter’s granddaughter concerns working mom

Dear Abby

Jeanne Phillips

Dear Abby: Because my husband and I work, I take our 6-month-old to a sitter several times a week. I understand little ones tend to be mean sometimes — hitting, biting and pushing — but in this case, it’s a little different.

My sitter cares for her 3-year-old granddaughter as well as her clients’ children, and her granddaughter pushes the littler ones. I have seen her push a 1-year-old down. I have never observed any of the other children do it, only the granddaughter.

I wouldn’t be so worried if my daughter were 2 and could defend herself, but she’s only 6 months old. She is crawling, sitting up and standing already, and I’m gravely worried the girl will harm my infant. I don’t want my baby ending up with a head injury. What can I do to try to resolve this?

— Deeply Concerned in the South

Dear Deeply Concerned: Talk to the sitter about your concerns. Ask if it is possible to keep the older girl separate from the younger ones, however, the only way to be absolutely certain your little one is safe would be to change babysitters.

Dear Abby: I made a friend on Facebook. “Drew” and I texted through Messenger, and I went to ride four-wheelers with him one day. We hit it off great. We started dating, and he moved in with me for a few months.

In the beginning, Drew didn’t mention he was working only part time. After he told me he had been moved to part time, I told him he needed to tell his boss he needed full time or a different job. I wrote a comment to that effect on their page, and his boss texted me back saying Drew can work as much as he wants! He also said Drew hasn’t worked full time since he started working there.

Well, Drew got mad at me and left. I still love him. I thought he was my soul mate. Should I keep wishing we could get back together?

— Feeling Lifeless

Dear Feeling Lifeless: No! In a sense, you were taken for a ride, and I’m not talking about four-wheelers. Your next soul mate should be someone who is completely honest and, preferably, fully employed. Drew is neither.

Dear Abby: I have been remarried for four years to a wonderful man who treats me like a queen. However, he and my 18-year-old daughter dislike each other, which causes a huge amount of stress and conflict. They fight, and I’m stuck in the middle. I don’t know what I can do to resolve this problem. I love them both with all my heart!

— Desperate for Peace

Dear Desperate: I wish you had mentioned why your husband dislikes your daughter and vice versa. Is he overbearing and trying to parent her? That is YOUR job, not his.

Your daughter is no longer 14. At 18, she is now considered to be an adult, and because the “combatants” are both adults, they should act like it, be civil and refrain from turning their disagreements into open warfare. Your mistake has been allowing yourself to be placed in the middle. A better solution would be to get family counseling if your daughter plans to continue to live with you.

Dear Abby: I’m a woman in my mid-40s and have been with my husband for almost 20 years. I have never wanted children. I’m 100% certain about that and have been since I was a kid myself. In fact, I had my tubes tied when I turned 30.

For me, the no-children rule is nonnegotiable. My husband knew this going into our marriage and was fine with it, but in the past few years he has been expressing an increasingly strong desire for a child.

He has now taken to shaming me, saying things like he’s depressed, that he’ll never be happy “unless I give him what he wants” or that I’d do it “if I truly loved him.” He always apologizes later, saying he loves me and wants things to work out. But, Abby, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to shake what he has said in the heat of the moment.

I cannot compromise on this. I know bringing a child into the mix would only make things worse and foster resentment all around — toward my husband, toward the unwanted child and toward myself — which wouldn’t be fair to anyone. It seems we have reached an impasse. I want this marriage because there are wonderful times, too, but I can’t continue being hurt like this. I don’t know what to do.

— Broken in Michigan

Dear Broken: You and your husband have indeed reached an impasse. Although he agreed at the outset that your marriage would be one without children, he is now facing his biological imperative and can no longer live with the deal he made.

Because you don’t want children and because of your age, if he needs them, he may have to do it with someone else. I am sorry if this seems brutal, but there is no compromise in a situation like yours. Please accept my sympathy.

