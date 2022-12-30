Juggling Act: As new year approaches, it's time to step back and assess

A new year is almost upon us, and I have the same question I do when every December draws to a close: Where do I go from here?

I love looking back on a calendar year, assessing what worked and what didn’t; being honest with myself about the high points and the low ones, too. It’s the question sure to elicit a massive groan in my house from my husband or son ― “Do we have to do this?!” ― every time I ask but I do it anyway: “What were the best parts of the year?”

For me, it’s like an annual checkup with the doctor. It’s a chance to step back from the day-to-day chaos and take a bigger look at my life. I look at goals that were accomplished and where I fell short. Sometimes it’s as simple as, “How can I make dinner, both coming up with ideas and cooking it, less of a grind?” But if we don’t step back to assess our lives at the start of a new year, when will we?

We talk about New Year’s resolutions but maybe year-end assessments are the better approach.

What puts this new year even more into context is that it marks nearly the third anniversary of COVID-19. It’s hard to fathom that we’re nearly three years into this pandemic but with life inching back closer and closer to the way it was pre-pandemic ― and the frenzy so many of us enjoyed leaving behind during COVID has seeped back in ― it also feels like it.

So as I do my annual assessment, here’s what I’ve learned as 2022 draws to a close.

Take chances: Earlier this year, I was offered a chance to take a new role at work. It would give me more autonomy and chances to learn, but I’d have to walk away from a beat I adored (it’s also one reason why I haven’t written this column in so long. Forgive me, readers!). Some people couldn’t believe I’d do that ― even I couldn’t. But I did. It was my own version of “leaning in” and here I am.

Growth is uncomfortable: You don’t walk away from a job you loved and find it pleasant. Growth is hard. It’s challenging, uncomfortable and exhausting (especially when your new position starts at 6 a.m. as mine does). But you remind yourself that this is part of the process. And you keep going. I keep asking myself, “What can I learn from this experience?” A lot it turns out.

Take the trip: With COVID restrictions finally gone (for the most part), my family spent a lot of time in 2022 traveling. We went to Disney World, the Smoky Mountains and the Finger Lakes. I learned that flying in February is a gamble. But I wouldn’t trade all the packing and traveling hiccups in the world for the look on my son’s face when we visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ incredible “Rise of the Resistance” or seeing my daughter smile while we swam in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York. All my packing stress was worth it (though I need to work on the process).

Take the picture: I spent a lot of 2022 dealing with a hyperactive thyroid and trying to get it under control with medicine. My thyroid slowed down but my weight went up. I had to buy new clothes because nothing fit. I cringed every time I saw myself in a picture but I’m trying to remind myself that my body deserves grace. I deserve grace. My kids don’t care if it looks like my pants are a size too tight. They just want me to be present.

Keep working on your goals: I’ve been in graduate school for nearly three years ― slowly chipping away at a master’s degree that I always wanted – but there was a moment in 2022 that I wondered if I should just quit. With kids, work and an exhausting new position, was it worth it? My mom even asked if I should quit but that strengthened my resolve. You don’t walk away from your goals when it gets hard. You keep plugging away. So here I am. Still plugging.

Find the small moments: As much as I loved the travel and adventure of 2022 ― my husband and I also went kayaking long the Pictured Rocks this year ― it's the smaller moments I savor the most: a game night with friends, clean sheets, a hot cup of tea at the end of a long day, a walk. Does it get any better than that? I think not.

Give yourself grace: The older I get, the more I’m learning to give myself some grace. I need to be my own advocate. And be kind. My oldest relationship is with me. And surprisingly enough, I need to work on it. I need to give myself room to make mistakes, fail and drop the ball.

As 2023 rings arrives bright and new, I’m wishing you all the same: grace, adventure and growth. You deserve it.