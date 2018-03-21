Fist of Curry
Fist of Curry restaurant is at 2547 Bagley Avenue in Detroit. After serving perch dinners as the Huron Room one evening in mid-February, the restaurant re-emerged just three nights later as Fist of Curry.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Vito White, line cook, Fist of Curry, cooks at the restaurant, which changed its look and menu recently. The proprietors and their crew did the work themselves in 72-hours.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Saag Halloumi is made with griddled cheese, arugula, cilantro, daikon, and lemon at Fist of Curry restaurant in Detroit .  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fist of Curry has a focused menu and a colorful setting. There are bright yellow cushions on the bar stools and on chairs pulled up to rustic wood-topped tables around the room.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Coconut Crab made with crispy soft shell crab, curry leafs, red onion, crab oil, and sumac at Fist of Curry.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Manchurian chicken made with drumsticks, manchurian glaze, scallions and cilantro.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Jamaican Jerk with fatty brisket, carrot, habanero, thyme, and sun choke chips at Fist of Curry restaurant located at 2547 Bagley Avenue in Detroit.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Executive chef Les Molnar (left) and owner Jacques Driscoll with (clockwise from upper left) grilled chicken thigh, cream drizzle, pepitas; Cheese Sticks made with sage leaves, wonton, and tikka dip; Saag Halloumi made with griddled cheese, arugula, cilantro, daikon, and lemon; Coconut Crab made with crispy soft-shell crab, curry leafs, red onion, crab oil and sumac; and Manchurian chicken made with drumsticks, Manchurian glaze, scallions and cilantro at Fist of Curry restaurant at 2547 Bagley Avenue in Detroit.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Tikka Masala made with grilled chicken thigh, cream drizzle and pepitas at Fist of Curry.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Cheese sticks made with sage leaves, wonton and tikka dip.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Anyone who visited the predecessor in the space won’t recognize it. Gone are the water blues and whites. It’s now done up in sunny yellow, orange and hot pink.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    It was one of the quickest turnarounds in restaurant history. After serving perch dinners as the Huron Room in mid-February, the eatery re-emerged just three nights later as Fist of Curry, with a completely different menu and decor. The proprietors and their crew did the work themselves in a 72-hour scramble.

    Les Molnar, one of the principals, says that because they had been planning the change quietly for months and also because they didn’t want to lose the staff with a long closure, they were able to pull it off in record time with an assist from the staff, who pitched in to make it happen.

    Anyone who visited the predecessor in the space won’t recognize it. Gone are the water blues and whites. It’s now done up in sunny yellow, orange and hot pink, with bright yellow cushions on the bar stools and on chairs pulled up to rustic wood-topped tables around the room.

    Chef Molnar, his wife, Jessica, and Jacques and Christine Driscoll, who are also involved in Johnny Noodle King and Green Dot Stables, thought the local restaurant scene, as vibrant as it is, was lacking when it came to curries, Molnar says. They leaned not just on India for inspiration, but also from several countries from Jamaica to Japan in creating the menu.

    It is admirably focused, brief and to the point, just one page that leads off with “snacks” some of which are sharable, such as the crisp curry fried cauliflower breaded with rice flour, dappled with scallions and cilantro and finished with a sweet-and-spicy glaze. Beer cheese soup gets its Asian spin from garam masala, the Indian blend of many spices.

    Curry dishes among the seven entree choices all come with a heap of fluffy basmati rice and they include tikka masala, chunks of chicken thigh cooked on skewers in a spicy sauce, Japanese pork katsu with pickled daikon radish in a medium-spicy dipping sauce and a mystery dish called ?Curry-Osity?, which changes weekly.

    The dessert list — no curry here — is short and sweet: roasted banana and soft-serve ice cream. The bar emphasizes beer, with 20 in bottles and cans and nine on tap.

    Molnar and company have done a good job of coming up with a concept that isn’t duplicated around town and fleshing it out with style. Even those who think they don’t like curry will find something here.

    abraham67@comcast.net

    Fist of Curry

    2547 Bagley at 18th, Detroit

    (313) 265-3325

    Rating:★★ 1/2

    Hours: 3-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat, noon-10 p.m. Sun.

    Prices: Appetizers, most sharable, $6-$8, entrees $12-$16, sides $2, dessert $3.

    Credit cards: All major

    Liquor: Yes

    Noise level: Moderate

    Wheelchair access: No barriers

    Parking: Rear lot and street

    What the ratings mean

    ★ — routine ★★ — good

    ★★ 1/2 — very good

    ★★★ — excellent

    ★★★★ — outstanding

