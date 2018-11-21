LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Appetizers are known as “snacks” in the Marrow vernacular, and one of them is marrow toast, appropriately enough.

   The delicate marrow found inside bones is truly delicious when spread on good bread, and this West Village storefront restaurant/butcher shop is one of the few places around town to find it.

Marrow Butcher Shop and Restaurant
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

This evening's offering "From the Butcher's Case" is pork belly glazed with apple butter and paired with brussel sprouts and sauerkraut. The highly-seasonal menu changes frequently. Executive Chef / Partner Sarah Welch and her all-female crew craft dishes like pork belly with apple butter, Brussel sprouts and sauerkraut or shrimp and pork bone broth with shrimp dumplings and a duck egg at the new hyper-seasonal meat-centric eatery called "Marrow" in Detroit, Michigan on November 17, 2018. The restaurant, in the city's West Village neighborhood, boasts an attached butcher shop that sells meats, house-made bone broth and other goodies. (Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News)
This evening's offering "From the Butcher's Case" is pork belly glazed with apple butter and paired with Brussels sprouts and sauerkraut. The highly-seasonal menu changes frequently.  Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Diners settle in behind bare wood tables in the seductively-lit eatery. Executive Chef / Partner Sarah Welch and her all-female crew craft dishes like pork belly with apple butter, Brussel sprouts and sauerkraut or shrimp and pork bone broth with shrimp dumplings and a duck egg at the new hyper-seasonal meat-centric eatery called "Marrow" in Detroit, Michigan on November 17, 2018. The restaurant, in the city's West Village neighborhood, boasts an attached butcher shop that sells meats, house-made bone broth and other goodies. (Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News)
Diners settle in behind bare wood tables in the seductively-lit eatery.  Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Executive Chef / Partner Sarah Welch, center, briefs her staff on the night's adventures. Executive Chef / Partner Sarah Welch and her all-female crew craft dishes like pork belly with apple butter, Brussel sprouts and sauerkraut or shrimp and pork bone broth with shrimp dumplings and a duck egg at the new hyper-seasonal meat-centric eatery called "Marrow" in Detroit, Michigan on November 17, 2018. The restaurant, in the city's West Village neighborhood, boasts an attached butcher shop that sells meats, house-made bone broth and other goodies. (Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News)
Executive chef Sarah Welch, center, briefs her staff on the night's adventures. Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
A walnut vinaigrette dresses a salad of compressed apples, radicchio, White Lotus Farms' "Wild Meadow" raw milk cheese, honey and a hazelnut crumb.
A walnut vinaigrette dresses a salad of compressed apples, radicchio, White Lotus Farms' "Wild Meadow" raw milk cheese, honey and a hazelnut crumb. Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
A new cocktail mixes mulled wine syrup with bourbon and cream de cassis, top; it is topped with an orange peel. The "Pepper + Smoke" cocktail is Famous Grouse, Kilchoman Sanaig, black pepper-lavender honey and egg white. Executive Chef / Partner Sarah Welch and her all-female crew craft dishes like pork belly with apple butter, Brussel sprouts and sauerkraut or shrimp and pork bone broth with shrimp dumplings and a duck egg at the new hyper-seasonal meat-centric eatery called "Marrow" in Detroit, Michigan on November 17, 2018. The restaurant, in the city's West Village neighborhood, boasts an attached butcher shop that sells meats, house-made bone broth and other goodies. (Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News)
A new cocktail mixes mulled wine syrup with bourbon and cream de cassis, top; it is topped with an orange peel. The "Pepper + Smoke" cocktail is Famous Grouse, Kilchoman Sanaig, black pepper-lavender honey and egg white.  Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
A new cocktail mixes mulled wine syrup with bourbon and cream de cassis; it is topped with an orange peel.
A new cocktail mixes mulled wine syrup with bourbon and cream de cassis; it is topped with an orange peel. Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
The "Glutinous Rice Dumplings" are stuffed with beef and topped with local whitefish roe.
The "Glutinous Rice Dumplings" are stuffed with beef and topped with local whitefish roe. Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Executive Chef / Partner Sarah Welch and her all-female crew craft dishes like pork belly with apple butter, Brussel sprouts and sauerkraut or shrimp and pork bone broth with shrimp dumplings and a duck egg at the new hyper-seasonal meat-centric eatery called "Marrow" in Detroit, Michigan on November 17, 2018. The restaurant, in the city's West Village neighborhood, boasts an attached butcher shop that sells meats, house-made bone broth and other goodies. (Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News)
The restaurant, in the city's West Village neighborhood, boasts an attached butcher shop that sells meats, house-made bone broth and other goodies. Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Marrow is located next to "Sister Pie" bakery in the West Village neighborhood.
Marrow is located next to "Sister Pie" bakery in the West Village neighborhood. Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Line cook Emma Tocco, left, and Executive Chef / Partner Sarah Welch, center, prepare dishes. In a male-dominated business, Welch is proud to have an all female staff.
Line cook Emma Tocco, left, and executive chef  Sarah Welch, center, prepare dishes. In a male-dominated business, Welch is proud to have an all-female staff. Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Executive Chef / Partner Sarah Welch pours a rich pork and shrimp bone broth over shrimp dumplings for a dish called "Noodles & Broth" which features a rotating list of proteins, veggies and noodles.
Welch pours a rich pork and shrimp bone broth over shrimp dumplings for a dish called "Noodles & Broth" which features a rotating list of proteins, veggies and noodles. Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Diners settle in behind bare wood tables in the seductively-lit eatery.
Diners settle in behind bare wood tables in the seductively-lit eatery. Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Jane Zhang and her son Charlie Cheng, both of Troy, and Julia Rodgers and Jack Cheng, both of Detroit, watch as server Cassie Clark sets down two charcuterie platters that are part of the "Chef's Selection," a four-course meal of feature and menu dishes.
From left, Jane Zhang and her son Charlie Cheng, both of Troy, and Julia Rodgers and Jack Cheng, both of Detroit, watch as server Cassie Clark sets down two charcuterie platters that are part of the "Chef's Selection," a four-course meal of feature and menu dishes. Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Butcher Mara Steinitz, left, helps customer Jason Hill, of Detroit.
Butcher Mara Steinitz, left, helps customer Jason Hill, of Detroit. Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Holding son Hugh, 1, Jason Hill, of Detroit, chats with Butcher Mara Steinitz as she wraps up his 45-day dry aged organic porterhouse and house-made pastrami.
Holding son Hugh, 1, Jason Hill, of Detroit, chats with butcher Mara Steinitz as she wraps up his 45-day dry aged organic porterhouse and house-made pastrami. Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Executive Chef / Partner Sarah Welch and her all-female crew craft dishes like pork belly with apple butter, Brussel sprouts and sauerkraut or shrimp and pork bone broth with shrimp dumplings and a duck egg at the new hyper-seasonal meat-centric eatery called "Marrow" in Detroit, Michigan on November 17, 2018. The restaurant, in the city's West Village neighborhood, boasts an attached butcher shop that sells meats, house-made bone broth and other goodies.
 The new hyper-seasonal meat-centric eatery called "Marrow" in Detroit, Michigan. Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
In addition to the restaurant, Marrow features a full butcher shop where visitors can purchase local organic beef, house-made sausages, charcuterie and bone broth. A house-made sweet capicola nestles next to the house ham.
In addition to the restaurant, Marrow features a full butcher shop where visitors can purchase local organic beef, house-made sausages, charcuterie and bone broth. A house-made sweet capicola nestles next to the house ham. Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
In addition to the restaurant, Marrow features a full butcher shop where visitors can purchase local organic beef, house-made sausages, charcuterie and bone broth.
In addition to the restaurant, Marrow features a full butcher shop where visitors can purchase local organic beef, house-made sausages, charcuterie and bone broth. Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

      And while you might expect the menu to be meat-centric, it is surprisingly varied. Of course, there’s always a meat special from the butcher’s case, as well as dry aged house beef and beef tartare, but the offerings include a number of vegetable dishes, typified by an interesting cabbage Caesar salad with kimchee dressing and also radicchio and apple salad with walnut vinaigrette.

       Proprietor Ping Ho is also the proprietor of the Royce, the fine wine shop on West Adams in downtown Detroit, which explains the excellent wine list at Marrow.

        Executive chef Sarah Welch is in charge of the open kitchen visible at the back of the restaurant, which has a comfortable setting of exposed brick walls, posters of old farm equipment and ‘50s style promotional ads, and butcherblock tables, as well as some church pew seating along the walls.

        The knowledgeable servers seem eager to discuss the menu. To start, perhaps  the crunchy tidbits of pork skin popcorn or a pair of crisp duck wings, along with a slice of white cheddar, Camembert or Gouda cheese.

       Meat lovers are not going to be disappointed, however. One option is to sit back and simply order the chef’s selection, which brings a full range of dishes on a changing basis, to be shared by the table ($50 per person).

       Those who prefer a-la-carte ordering may choose from such dishes as house-made bone broth with vegetables, noodles and a richly delicious marinated duck egg, cured scallops with parsnip puree and a scattering of peanuts, or the tempting dry aged house beef. On one evening, it was done perfectly medium-rare and enhanced by Asian pear relish and a glass of Vaison la Romaine wine, a grenache blend from Rhone.

        Desserts are just as creative as entrees, with such selections as maple pudding cake with caramel and crème fraiche ice cream, and potted extra-dark chocolate.

        Marrow is just a couple of doors down from Sister Pie, and when spring arrives, the area between the two spots will be used for Sunday barbecues.

       abraham67@comcast.net

     

    Marrow

    8044 Kercheval, Detroit

    (313) 652-0220

    marrowdetroit.com

     

    Rating: ★★★

     

    Hours: Dinner 4:30-10 p.m. Mon., Wed., Thurs., 5-11 p.m. Fri-Sun. Closed Tues.

    Prices: Appetizers $5-$10, entrees $12-$32, desserts $8-$10

    Credit cards: All major

    Liquor: Full bar and excellent wine list

    Noise level: Moderate

    Wheelchair access: No barriers

    Parking: Street

    What the ratings mean

    ★ — routine ★★ — good ★★ 1/2 — very good

    ★★★ — excellent ★★★★ — outstanding

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/columnists/molly-abraham/2018/11/21/abraham-marrow-goes-far-beyond-meat-dishes/1977896002/