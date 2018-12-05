The Metro Detroit produce market expands with a fourth location that carries fresh breads and desserts, more prepared foods and has a café

Buy Photo The newest Nino Salvaggio location was designed by Ron and Roman Architects. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Nino Salvaggio's iconic red strawberry has landed in Bloomfield Township.

The International Marketplace's newest location will open Dec. 28 with a full-service cafe, expansive prepared food options, catering services, a bakery, butcher shop, popcorn stand and, of course, fresh produce.

Even with all these amenities — plus loads of kosher, gluten-free and locally made products — the 42,000-square-foot store at 6592 Telegraph in a shopping plaza just south of Maple is aiming to be a classic neighborhood grocery.

"We focus on full-service, customer interaction," said Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace President Kirk Taylor. "It's hard to hire people, so we make it hard on ourselves, but to me an important part of our business is that personal relationship."

The store, designed by Ron & Roman architects, will create 200 jobs, and use no self-service checkout lanes.

"I don't want to do that, I want (the customer) to have the experience, when they leave the store, with a person," he said.

Buy Photo Nino Salvaggio opens its Bloomfield Township location on Dec. 28. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

There are some automated features, though, to keep things moving faster. Deli orders can be place by computer at the front of the store and then picked up later in the meat department. This eases congestion at the full-service counter.

Nino's seems to be about making things easier. They'll cater your party and have the food ready for pick up or delivery. There are entrances near the front and back parking lots; and garage doors will roll up in the warmer months from the front near the produce section.

As the demand for prepared foods grows, Nino's is stepping up. They have a cafe with pizza, deli sandwiches, soups, salads and breakfast. Other prepared food ranges from sushi to pot pies. Like many modern grocery stores, Nino's will have hot, slow-roasted chickens to-go ($6.99 for original, $12.99 for organic and $10.99 for turkey).

Besides making things easier for customers, Taylor stresses freshness. The sushi counter's offerings will be made fresh each day and whatever is left is tossed at the end of the night. Same with fresh bread.

Obviously there's a focus on international foods, but they'll also stock hundreds of local products. They'll sell pantry basics like ketchup and chicken stock, too, but they don't bother with beauty supplies or paper products.

Buy Photo Produce signs get ready for prices at the new Nino's in Bloomfield Township. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

This is the fourth location for the 39-year-old local brand, which was founded by the late Nino Salvaggio. Today the business continues with his children, Leo Salvaggio and Andrea Nicolella, along with Frank Nicolella and company president Taylor.

The St. Clair Shores store is the oldest, having opened in 1979, an earlier version of a Nino's produce market stood in Roseville before that.

Like the other three stores, this new Bloomfield Township locale will offer Fresh2Go online ordering, curbside pick-up and delivery service. Customers can choose from more than 14,000 items on their computer or mobile device, and then pick up the groceries or have them delivered. Order two hours ahead or six days in advance.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Buy Photo Olive oils at Nino's Salvaggio International Marketplace, which will open a fourth store in Bloomfield Township on Dec. 28. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)





Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/food/2018/12/05/new-nino-salvaggio-store-opens-month-bloomfield-township/2207338002/