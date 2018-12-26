If you're looking for a creative food contribution for a New Year's fete, these fortune cookies are the answer. (Oksana Slepko/Dreamstime/TNS) (Photo: Oksana Slepko, TNS)

Everyone wants to know their fortune. So why not have some fun by playing the messenger?

If you’re looking for a creative food contribution for a New Year’s fete, these fortune cookies are the answer. These treats will be the talk of the party as guests crack open the cookie to read their lot in life.

There are a few tricks to getting these cookies to turn out beautifully. First, spread the batter as thinly as possible on the baking sheet, using the backside of the spoon to smooth it out and into a wafer-thin round. If the cookie is too thick, it will be difficult to shape once baked.

Try to keep the cookie size to about 2 1/2 inches. Larger than that and you risk the center of the cookie not baking all the way through, in which case it may stick to the fortune strips when the cookie is uncracked.

Also, be prepared to work quickly when you pull the cookies from the oven and shape them. They cool fast, and you need to insert the fortunes and fold them before they set. A second pair of hands can be helpful.

Finally, if the finished cookies become a bit soft before you serve them, just set them on a baking tray in a 200-degree oven for 10 minutes, then let cool until crisp.

HAPPY NEW YEAR FORTUNE COOKIES

3 egg whites

3/4 cup sugar

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1/4 cup milk

3 tablespoons water

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

Fortune cookie strips

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with a silicone pad or parchment paper.

Using a hand mixer, whip the egg whites and sugar in a large bowl on medium speed until the mixture is frothy. Add the melted butter and mix until combined. Add the milk, water, vanilla and almond extracts and mix until combined. Beat in the flour until combined.

Using a tablespoon, spoon the batter onto the baking sheet in 3 places, and spread each very thinly into a 2 1/2-inch circle. (Only bake 3 cookies at a time. They set up very quickly, and you need time to form the fortune cookies.) Bake the cookies for 8 minutes, until the edges are lightly browned. (Do not overbake, or they will be too brittle to form.)

Remove the baking sheet from the oven and loosen each cookie from the baking sheet by running a small spatula underneath. Place the fortune in the center of each cookie and fold over into a semicircle.

Quickly place 1 cookie over the edge of a mug and press down to shape into a fortune cookie shape, pressing the edges together and bending in the middle. Place the cookie in the cup of a muffin tin to help hold the shape until it has cooled and the shape has set. (A mini muffin tin works best for retaining a tighter shape.) Repeat with the remaining cookies. Makes 3 dozen cookies.

Nutritional information

Per cookie, using 2 percent milk: 59 calories (percent of calories from fat, 43), 1 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, trace fiber, 3 g fat (2 g saturated), 7 mg cholesterol, 6 mg sodium.

From “Festive Holiday Recipes: 103 Must-Make Dishes for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve Everyone Will Love.” Copyright © 2018 by Addie Gundry and reprinted with permission from St. Martin’s Press.

