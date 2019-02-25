This year's new paczki flavors from New Palace Bakery are triple chocolate and birthday cake. (Photo11: Courtesy of New Palace Bakery)

Bakers are getting creative with paczki flavors this Fat Tuesday, going beyond the traditional strawberry, raspberry, custard and plum

Paczki Day, which kicks off 40 days of Lent, is March 5 this year. In the days leading up to the revelry Metro Detroit restaurants and stores are enticing sweet tooth doughnut-hounds with a variety of flavors.

(It's pronounced "pawnch-key" and a paczki is plural. A solo treat is called paczek, which is pronounced something like "pawn-check.")

In Hamtramck, which is ground zero for Paczki Day fun, New Palace Bakery (9833 Jos Campau) has been taking paczki orders since January. Each year the European bakery comes out with new flavors, and this year it's offering triple chocolate and birthday cake with rainbow sprinkles.

New Palace also does fruit fillings including apple, pineapple, raisin, apricot, lemon, blueberry, raspberry, strawberry and plum. They also make paczki with mixed fillings and cereal-influenced flavors like coco puffs and fruity pebbles.

Paczki from New Palace, 144 to be exact, were used to make Baffin Brewing Company's annual batch of Phat Ash Paczki beer. Find it on March 5 at their St. Clair Shores tap room and also at Brew Detroit in Corktown.

Blending Polish and Italian flavors, many spots are offering cannoli paczki, including Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace, Randazzo Fresh Market and Union Joints.

The latter is taking orders through Friday for their sweet flavors including raspberry Nutella, pistachio-orange cannoli, s'mores with torched marshmallow and churro toast crunch. They come in a box of all four flavors for $13.95 and can be picked up at Union Joints restaurants Honcho in Clarkston or Grand Castor in Troy 6 a.m.-4 p.m. on March 5.

They'll also be sold individually for $3.95 at the two restaurants (as well as Union General in Clarkston) on Fat Tuesday.

Coney Pączki blends a coney island hot dog with the Polish pastry. (Photo11: Courtesy of American Coney Island)

Savory paczki have become popular around town, too. American Coney Island has made headlines each winter with their coney paczki, which is coney island hot dog with chili, mustard and onions wrapped in a glazed paczek instead of a bun. Hamtramck's Motor City Sports Bar announced this year they will sell a cheeseburger with a paczek bun.

Both will use empty, unfilled paczki. (Because adding jelly or custard would be over the top?)

Union Joints restaurants will offer gourmet paczki on Fat Tuesday, March 5. (Photo11: Courtesy of Union Joints)

On the opposite end of the gluttony spectrum, some are offering vegan paczki this year. While there is no milk or eggs used, the vegan paczki are still packed with plenty of sugar. Find them on Fat Tuesday at Ale Mary's Beer Hall in Royal Oak.

The Nosh Pit in Hamtramck will have both vegan and gluten-free paczki. Order in advance by the dozen and pick them up on Paczki Day. Find details on their Facebook page at facebook.com/NoshPitDetroit.

Street Beet pop-up will also have dairy-free vegan and gluten-free paczki at Bikes & Coffee in Detroit. Look for caramel apple bourbon jam and rose orange and cardamom custard. Limit two per person.

