The coney pasty from Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery in Redford. (Photo: Joe Hakim)

To celebrate the start of baseball season, Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery in Redford has melded two favorites to make what could be the most Michigan food ever, a coney pasty.

Available throughout April, the savory treat is a flaky pastry filled with chili from American Coney Island, Dearborn hot dogs and cheddar cheese. You just add the mustard.

Coney Island hot dogs with chili, mustard and onion (no cheese!) is served throughout Metro Detroit. Pasties are known largely in upper portions of the state. The vegetable- or meat-filled hand pies were said to have been brought to this land by Cornish miners in the 1800s.

Coney pasties are $4 each in the store, or you can order online and get a four-pack mailed to you for $24 plus shipping.

The family-run bake shop is at 25566 Five Mile in Redford. Call them at (313) 532-1181 or visit ackroydsbakery.com.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens



Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/food/2019/04/02/coney-dog-pasty-most-michigan-treat-ever-ackroyds-scottish-bakery-redford/3343314002/