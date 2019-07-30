Pierogi pop-up finds brick-and-mortar home inside Eastern Market's Gratiot Central
A local pop-up chef who sold pierogi in bars, breweries and other venues around Metro Detroit has found a home in Eastern Market.
This week Erica Pietrzyk will open Pietrzyk Pierogi inside the Gratiot Central Market as a carry-out stand serving Polish cuisine, including her pierogi, which are her family's recipe with a modern twist. Pietrzyk (pronounced pee-eh-sheck) will also sell frozen pierogi for $12-$16 plus other Polish treats like soup, kielbasa, cold vegetable salads, city chicken and zapiekanki, a Polish street pizza.
"Having a permanent home gives us more ability to grow and work toward our end goal, a production center," she said in an email to The Detroit News. "We will be able to provide pierogi to the public on a regular basis and it helps stabilize the hours for our employees, which is very important to us."
Pietrzyk says she will still do the occasional pop-up event, but less often. She still has loads of appearances planned for August, including 6-10 p.m. Friday at Kuhnhenn Brewing Co. in Warren and Monday 6-11 p.m. at Kiesling cocktail bar in Detroit.
To help fund the finishing touches she needs on her store, the pierogi-maker has launched a Kickstarter campaign with the hopes of raising $10,000.
Once up and running, find Pietrzyk Pierogi inside Gratiot Central Market at 1429 Gratiot, suite 109 in Detroit. She'll be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and offer carry-out food from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Wed. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. Visit pietrzykpierogi.com.
