Phoenix – No longer just a few items on a mainstream restaurant’s menu, vegan Mexican food has become a widening industry on its own with Latinos taking control of the kitchen.

In recent years, plant-based Mexican cuisine has been planting roots in areas with large Latino communities and doesn’t seem to be slowing.

In this Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 photo is two of the taco selections at the Earth Plant Based Cuisine restaurant in Phoenix. (Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP)

There are at least three eateries or food trucks that are exclusively vegan Mexican in Las Vegas and Austin, Texas.

A slew of options including a vegan panaderia selling traditional pastries exist across Southern California.

In suburban Phoenix, Jose and Leticia Gamiz opened Mi Vegana Madre in 2015. Two other restaurants have opened this year, including one a half-mile away from them.

Restaurant owners say vegan Mexicans are becoming more commonplace.

