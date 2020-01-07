A cookie can say a lot of things, but leave it to a Girl Scout cookie to tell someone they're "creative" or "gutsy."

These are just some of the empowering messages stamped on Lemon-Ups, the new Girl Scout cookie flavor, which was revealed Tuesday by Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan at a kid-run press conference inside the Fisher Building in Detroit's New Center.

The new Girl Scouts cookie is Lemon-Up. (Photo: Melody Baetens)

Yellow, round and crumbly, Lemon-Ups have a bold citrus flavor with a light layer of sweet icing on the bottom.

“The start of Girl Scout Cookie Season is a great time to remember how Girl Scouting builds courageous and confident girls who make the world a better place,” said Girl Scouts CEO Denise Dalrymple in a press release.

“Proceeds from every box of Girl Scout Cookies sold are reinvested in engaging experiences for local Girl Scouts, including STEM skills and entrepreneurship. We’re so excited to see the new Lemon-Ups highlighting those important leadership qualities in such a delicious and fun way.”

Order Lemon-Ups and other Girl Scout cookies from your favorite troop starting in early February.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/food/2020/01/07/new-girl-scout-cookie-empowering-lemony/2833247001/