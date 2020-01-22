Paul Saginaw, the co-founder of Ann Arbor institution Zingerman's Delicatessen, is branching out of Michigan for the first time.

And he's teaming up with a fellow Michigan man, Vegas casino magnate Derek Stevens.

Stevens announced Wednesday the restaurant lineup for his first-ever ground-up casino build, Circa Resort & Casino. And in the mix is Saginaw's offering, which will be called Saginaw's Delicatessen, which is touting sandwiches "so big, you'll need two hands to eat them."

Vegas casino magnate Derek Stevens stands near construction of Circa Resort & Casino earlier this year. (Photo: Tony Paul, Detroit News)

Stevens, a Metro Detroit native who also owns the D Casino and The Golden Gate in downtown (or old) Las Vegas, long has been a fan of Zingerman's, and serves Zingerman's Coffee at the D Casino.

Saginaw opened Zingerman's in Ann Arbor with partner Ari Weinzweig in 1982.

Also opening at Circa Resort & Casino, scheduled to be ready by December at its location right across the famous Fremont Street from the D Casino, will be Victory Burger & Wings Co., a sports bar developed by Chris Sotiropoulous and Grace Keros, known around Detroit as the third-generation owners of American Coney Island.

Three other planned restaurants for Circa have no ties to Detroit: Barry's Downtown Prime (steakhouse), 8 East (pan-Asian) and Project BBQ (umm, barbecue).

“While each owner brings a diverse background to Circa, they are united by the common thread of having a passion for customer service and the Downtown Las Vegas community,” Stevens said.

“In addition to incredible food, they will all deliver that spirit of fun and community that is integral to the Circa experience.”

Stevens' D Casino long has paid tribute to Detroit, with restaurant staples like Coney Island and Andiamo's, though Stevens always plays coy for what the "D" stands for: Detroit, Derek or Downtown.

