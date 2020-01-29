Dining calendar

Lobster Fest at Table No. 2: This four-course meal includes lobster-stuffed mushrooms, lobster bisque, your choice of grilled or broiled whole lobster and a carrot cake or cheesecake for dessert. $50 per person. Deal runs through Friday. 18925 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 340-9550 or tablenumber2.com.

Lobster Fest at Joe Muer Seafood: Here’s a deal for crustacean lovers. Get a four-course lobster meal, including a mini lobster corndog to start, choice of lobster bisque or a salad, an entree of a whole Maine lobster or lobster pot pop pie, plus dessert. $55 per person. Special runs through Sat. 400 Renaissance Center, Suite 1404, Detroit. (313) 567-6837. 39475 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 792-9609.

The Coral Room at Standby: For one month, cocktail bar and restaurant Standby will be transformed into the Coral Room, an ocean-themed pop-up. The thematic cocktail menu are inspired by ocean-based ingredients and water deities like Aphrodite and Oeolyca. The Coral Room at Standby runs through Feb. 14. Reservations recommended. 225 Gratiot, Detroit. standbydetroit.com.

Hazel’s Crab Trap at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown: This bright Birmingham destination will experience a seafood takeover for several weeks this winter. Expect a menu of stone crab, a Florida delicacy, plus conch fritters, grouper Reuben sandwiches, alligator bites, gumbo, vegan “crab” cakes and more. Hazel’s Crab Trap runs through Feb. 16. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. Visit HRD.Kitchen to make reservations.

Summer drinks at Condado Tacos: It’s barely February, but Condado build-you-own taco joint in Royal Oak can’t wait for summer. A limited-time drink menu has lemon smash with tequila and muddled lemon and agave, a pineapple and rose spritz and a tahona paloma with tequila, ginger beer and grapefruit. The specials run Tuesday through Feb. 24, and are $1 cheaper on Feb. 22 for National Margarita Day. 310 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 439-1133 or condadotacos.com.

Hot Cheese Swiss Alps Dinner at Frame: The cheese course is every course when chef Erika Kubick, known as the “Cheese Slut,” joins forces with Frame’s chef Rebecca LaMalfa for a four-course dinner featuring fondue, raclette, sesame-crusted saganaki and Japanese cheesecake. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7. $60 per person plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Eastern Market Brewery History Walking Tour: Take a stroll around the market and learn about pre- and post-prohibition breweries in this area. Tickets include guided tour, a pint of beer and a gift from Motor City Brew Tours. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Also March 28, April 25, May 24, July 19, Sept. 20, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. $30. Start at Eastern Market Brewing Co., 2515 Riopelle, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Celebrating Black History Month with chefs Max Hardy and Cedric Andrews at Frame: Longtime friends and collaborators, these two chefs will present a six-course meal that starts with corn pudding and ends with plantation cake, with fritters, salted cod, pig and grits and roasted, stuffed snapper in the middle. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11. $70 plus tax and service fee. Beverage pairings available. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Chicken Paprikash Dinner at Carbon Athletic Club: Enjoy a meal of Hungarian chicken paprikash plus all the fixings. Arrive early because the last event of this kind sold out in less than three hours. Non-members are welcome. 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15. $15. 111 Gates, Detroit. (313) 554-3518.

Cupcake Tasting at Detroit Writing Room: Sample baked sweets from local cupcake shops and vote on your favorite. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 22. $10 admission until Feb. 1, then $15. 1514 Washington, Suite 203, Detroit. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

An Alice-Inspired Cocktail Party at the Whiskey Parlor: Bartenders Raven Love and Andy Falk will mix up drinks that pay homage to everyone’s lost little girl, such as the Knave of Hearts, Cheshire Grin, Jabberwoky and more. The party also has a DIY cupcake bar courtesy of Cakes N’ Bakes. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 25. 608 Woodward, Floor 2, Detroit. (313) 961-3043.

Vegan Ice Cream Workshop at Frame: Detroit vegan creamery Ice Cream Plant will teach a class on how to make plant-based, dairy-free ice cream with sweet sauces and crunchy toppings. 6:30 p.m. March 4. $65 plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Ladies Sling the Booze at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Celebrate Women’s History Month with a special edition of Tammy’s Tastings cocktail course. Learn about mixology, history of women bartenders and taste samples. 7-9 p.m. March 26. $45. 32 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org/eat/ladiesslingthebooze.

Dining news

Zalman’s lets top employees shine with sandwich: Each month, a star employee at the DoubleTree Bloomfield Hills gets to develop their own sandwich at Zalman’s Delicatessen inside the hotel. This month’s star is sales coordinator Sheena Yu, who has created “Sheena’s Punk Rock Burger.” It’s an all-beef burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, fried shallots, mayo and melted Muenster cheese. Find it at Zalman’s, 39475 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 940-2428 or zalmans.com.

Cannelle is coming to Royal Oak: Popular French pastry shop Cannelle by Matt Knio will soon have a permanent presence inside the Royal Oak Farmers Market. There will be some seating and a counter with baked goods and other treats. There are also Cannelle cafes in Birmingham and in Detroit’s Capitol Park. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. (248) 246-3276. cannelledetroit.com.

Detroit Wing Co. opens sixth location: Just in time for game day snacking, the Detroit Wing Co. has opened its sixth location. The Eastpointe-based franchise serves all-natural chicken wings and a large variety of house-made sauces. The Detroit Wing Co. is open at 11 a.m. daily for lunch and dinner. Visit detroitwingo.com for more information. The newest locale is at 2928 W. Maple in Troy.

Never-ending stuffed pastas return to Olive Garden: Are you very, very, very hungry? The Olive Garden chain has brought back its never-ending stuffed pastas offer, which is your choice of stuffed shells, cheese ravioli or stuffed ziti fritta with your choice of sauce and toppings starting at $11.99. olivegarden.com.

