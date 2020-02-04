The cafes will serve cupcakes, cider mill treats, Blake's signature apple cider and other sweets

Two Michigan businesses are teaming up to offer sweet aficionados cupcakes doughnuts, cider and other treats all in one spot in a new business branded Bakehouse 46.

Cupcake Station and Blake Farms will launch Bakehouse 46 this year. The first location will be at 136 N. Old Woodward in Birmingham, set to open later this month on Feb. 18. By the end of 2020, all Cupcake Stations in Ferndale, Rochester, Plymouth and Ann Arbor will be converted to Bakehouse46 stores.

The name is a nod to the year Blake Farms was founded, 1946.

“We specifically sought out Cupcake Station for this collaboration because of its stellar quality and reputation,” said Blake Family Companies president Andrew Blake in a press release issued Tuesday. “Combining our expertise and experience, we are confident the end result and creation of Bakehouse 46 will bring something new to the marketplace.”

At Bakehouse 46 customers can get the frosting-topped cupcakes that Cupcake Station is known for, plus Blake's apple cider and cider mill-style doughnuts, candy apples and fudge. Bakehouse46 cafes will also sell ice cream, muffins, bagels, coffee. There will be vegan and gluten-free selections, too.

Bakehouse 46, which will be open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. starting Feb. 18, will also have a catering arm. Visit Bakehouse46.com for information in the future.

