The sweet, tropical tang of Pineapple Orange Faygo returns to the region after a 15-year absence, the Detroit-based beverage company announced this month.

Pineapple Orange Faygo is available in Michigan again. (Photo: Faygo Beverages)

While the yellow-orange soda has been on shelves in southern states continuously, it's just made its way back to stores in Michigan last week. Find the caffeine-free pop in 24-ounce and 2-liter bottles.

“We know Faygo fans are incredibly passionate about their favorite flavors, and what better way to honor their devotion than to bring Pineapple Orange back to our hometown of Detroit and then to other parts of the nation,” said president of Faygo Beverages Al Chittaro in a press release. “We are proud to deliver our customers the unforgettable, fresh taste experience of Pineapple Orange.”

The return of this flavor to the region coincides with Faygo's "Together We Pop" marketing campaign, which was created to "deliver a message of positivity and togetherness after so many Americans have been separated from loved ones for so long."

The last time a Faygo flavor has made a similar comeback, according to the company, was the nationwide return of Arctic Sun in 2017.

