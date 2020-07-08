A longstanding, family-owned business is making permanent changes to how it does business locally.

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery will no longer serve customers inside its retail store at 25566 Five Mile in Redford. This is partially because it's hard to be socially distant in the small shop, but mostly because it has been the plan for a while to eventually transition into "an e-commerce business."

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery sells scones, savory pies, tea cakes, fruit cake and more from the family-run shop in Redford. (Photo: Joe Hakim)

In fact, Ackroyd's says that during the pandemic, they've gotten mail orders requesting goodies be sent to all 50 states.

Via the website, ackroydsbakery.com, you can order cookies, teas, pasties, meat pies and vegetarian pies (including its macaroni and cheese pies). They also have new and returning products like a Reuben pastie, coney dog pastie, dark chocolate cherry scone and new tea blends. Ackroyd's also specializes in hard-to-find imported goods from the United Kingdom like Colman's mustard, HP sauce, Vegemite, Barr soda and Cadbury.

Local customers can still pick up their orders, but it will be brought out to them curbside instead of ordering inside the shop.

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery, which was closed last week to give the staff a week of paid time off for the holiday, is open for curbside pick up 10 a.m-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri. and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Visit ackroydsbakery.com or call (313) 532-1181.

