Hard cider cocktails to ring in 2021

The Detroit News

These recipes are from Blake's Hard Cider.

Blake’s Hard Cider Grind N Rind

1.5 ounces gin

1 ounce fresh squeezed blood orange juice

1 ounce orange juice

Juice of half a lime

Topped off with Blake’s Hard Cider Mimosa Lite Cider

Dehydrated blood orange slice for garnish

Add ice to glass, pour in gin, add in orange and lime juices, top with Blake’s Hard Cider Mimosa Lite Cider.

Garnish with blood orange slice

Ginny Cranders

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

2 tbsp ginger root, grated

1 ounce gin

Berry Cranders Hard Cider

Garnish: Sugar, Fresh cranberries, Fresh thyme

First make the simple syrup: bring 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar and the 2 tablespoons of freshly grated ginger root to a simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes and then strain and allow to cool.

Add 1 ounce of the ginger syrup to an iced glass. Then measure and add 1 ounce gin. Top off with Blake’s Berry Cranders Hard Cider and stir to mix. Garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme, sugar coated cranberries and candied ginger.

Note: Snow covered cranberries- use the ginger simple syrup and coat a few fresh cranberries with it. Allow to slightly dry (a couple mins allows them to become tacky) and roll in fresh sugar.