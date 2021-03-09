Sterling Heights bakery whips up Superman ice cream cheesecake with Fruity Pebbles

When ice cream, cheesecake and cereal collide, it make for a delicious dessert — and an internet sensation.

A Sterling Heights-based woman is becoming a legend in the baking with her colorful cheesecake creations.

With over 3,000 followers on Instagram, Cynthia's Edible Arts, an independent bakery that operates in the owner's home, has garnered attention for their Superman ice cream cheesecake with Fruity Pebbles.

The colorful, three-layered cheesecake got a lot of attention on social media after an online food blogger posted the cake.

The ice cream cheesecakes can be topped with other cereals such as Cap N' Crunch, Lucky Charms or Cocoa Puffs.

The bakery also offers other desserts including regular cheesecakes with a variety of toppings and flavors and chocolate covered strawberries, pretzels and Oreos.

Those with a sweet tooth can order from Cynthia's Edible Arts on Instagram. Orders can only be picked up or delivered within a short distance.