Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery plans $1.2 million expansion, gets grant

A popular Redford business is getting a big boost with a Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development grant for $50,000.

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery, which sells meat pies, cookies, pastries, teas and imported treats, is one of four businesses receiving an MDARD grant, and will put it toward a $1.2 million expansion project. The 70-year-old business will grow from its current 3,000-square-foot space to a new building more than twice as big.

This means the staff of 12 will grow to 16, Ackroyd's will be able to increase local sourcing, have room for more equipment and increase overall efficiency.

"We are thrilled to receive this grant, and incredibly humbled by and grateful for the network of thoughtful and generous people who have contributed to our evolution as a business and as leaders over the years," said Megan Ackroyd, third-generation owner. Like the current location, the new facility is also Redford and will not offer in-store retail as it Ackroyd's Bakery did pre-pandemic.

"Ackroyd's has found its sweet spot as a company offering nationwide shipping and curbside pickup via our e-commerce site, which we'll continue to do at our new location. In addition, the expansion/relocation will allow us to pursue wholesale opportunities and support small food producers in our community by offering co-packing, sub-leasing and third-party order fulfillment services."

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery is open now for phone and online orders for curbside pickup or mail order delivery. Visit ackroydsbakery.com or call a (313) 532-1181.

Other Michigan businesses receiving funds from the MDARD include Carbon Green BioEnergy of Lake Odessa, which sources corn from Michigan farms to make alcohol for various uses. It was granted $85,000 to put toward a $8.7 million project. Coulter's Farm Properties of New Era, Michigan was awarded $75,000 for their expansion and Cultured ferments Co. of Traverse City will get $10,000 to expand its kombucha product line.

"Michigan has some of the most innovative and driven entrepreneurs in America's food and agriculture industry, and the commitment they have to their communities is unmatched," said MDARD director Gary McDowell in a press release about the funding. "We're proud to help support these important projects, which not only creates jobs and accelerates growth, but also benefits farmers, producers, and suppliers throughout the state."

