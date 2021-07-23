Carrots recalled due to suspected salmonella infections

California-based Grimmway Farms issued on Wednesday a recall of some carrot products they sell because they may have been contaminated with salmonella.

No illnesses have yet been linked to this decision.

"The recall was initiated as a result of a routine, internal company test," said Grimmway Farms President and CEO Jeff Huckaby.

The carrots in question include those branded under Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Grimmway Farms, and O Organics. Anyone who has purchased the recalled product should discard or destroy it without consuming.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate around 1.35 million salmonella infections a year in the United States, mostly caught through food, with about 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths.

Salmonella exposure may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. It is often characterized by fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, it can get into the bloodstream and cause arterial infections.