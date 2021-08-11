A long-closed Hamtramck coney island lives on as Genie's Wienies Chili Mix

From 1950 to 2006, Genie's Wienies Coney Island served chili dogs, fries and more for lunch and dinner in Hamtramck, and also catered to the late-night bar crowd.

Located on Conant a little north of Caniff, the restaurant revolved around its famous chili recipe, which was developed by founder John Cieslak and his son Gene Cieslak. The Hamtramck restaurant closed when Gene died in 2006.

Now, Gene's son Steve Cieslak is keeping the name "Genie's Wienies" alive with a chili mix based on the family recipe. He sells it in retail, online on Amazon and it is sometimes made and served at community events at places like the Polish American Century Club, where many of the members are longtime Genie's customers.

"I hated to see the name and fame just fade away, so I developed the famous chili sauce to be made in a mix so it could be prepared in the home kitchen," said Steve Cieslak. "It’s still the same secret recipe that my dad and grandfather perfected. I started selling the mix online as a hobby in 2012. We are currently looking for a wholesale distributor who can sell directly to restaurants."

The Polish American Century Club will host a Genie’s Wienies throwback Thursday event on Aug. 19 from noon-9 p.m. The menu includes Genie’s Wienies coney island hot dogs, fries, chili, fried mushrooms and more. Members of the Cieslak family are expected to be in attendance.

Get your meal carryout or enjoy it on the lawn seating at the club, which is at 14 Mile and Hoover in Sterling Heights. Call ahead at (586) 264-7990.

For more information on the chili mix, visit genieschili.com.

