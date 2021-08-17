Frozen shrimp recall expanded after 6 salmonella cases reported

Avanti Frozen Foods has expanded a recall on various sizes of their frozen cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp — some packaged with cocktail sauce — that could be contaminated with salmonella.

The new frozen shrimp recall pertains to product that was imported to the U.S. between November 2020 to May 2021. Avanti Frozen Foods of India had a previous recall of frozen shrimp products that were imported from late December 2020 to February 2021, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The brand names of the products include: Censea, Hannaford, Open Acres, Waterfront Bistro, Honest Catch, COS, 365 and Meijer.

The products being recalled are the following:

There have been 6 reports of salmonella-related illness to date associated with these cooked shrimp distributions. Two reportedly occurred in Michigan.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Consumers who have purchased the above product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Get more details here.