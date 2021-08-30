Michigan's Melting Moments ice cream sandwiches return to Spartan Stadium

For those who miss enjoying ice cream sandwiches made by Melting Moments while they cheer on their favorite Michigan State University teams, there's some good news.

The Michigan-based business will once again sell its frosty products at Spartan Stadium, Breslin Center and all Michigan State University arena events after a 7-year hiatus. The first chance to get a Melting Moments chocolate chip cookie and ice cream sandwich will be at Spartan Stadium on Sept. 11 during the first home game, against Youngstown State.

“For almost 30 years, enjoying a Melting Moments ice cream sandwich was synonymous with MSU sports,” said Achille DiNello of Melting Moments. “We’re looking forward to introducing a new generation of Spartans to Melting Moments and welcoming home alumni and friends as they root on the Spartans this fall and make new memories with a familiar fan favorite.”

Launched in 1984, Melting Moments' products are also available at many stores throughout the state, including Quality Dairy in the Lansing area and 7-Eleven stores around Metro Detroit. Visit meltingmoments.com for more information.