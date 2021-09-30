McRib is returning to McDonald’s, here’s when you can get it

Brandon Champion

MLive

McRib will soon be back at McDonald’s.

The tangy sandwich with seasoned boneless pork dipped in BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles and served on a toasted homestyle bun will return to menus throughout the United States on Nov. 1.

McDonald’s says the sandwich will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. The McRib made its debut 40 years ago and quickly became a cult favorite. It has made periodic appearances on the menu since.

“In the 80s, the masterminds behind McDonald’s food innovation had a truly unique idea: an undeniably delicious sandwich that could be enjoyed during the colder seasons,” said Mike Bullington, Senior Archives Manager at McDonald’s.

“Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first timer, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it.”

The McRib started as a regional favorite following its 1981 debut in Kansas City, Kansas and launched into international fandom when it was paired with the promotion of a major motion picture, along with innovations like the McRib Jr.

It has since appeared on menus in Germany, New Zealand and France. The internet boom and emergence of social media solidified the McRib’s icon status, according to McDonald’s.