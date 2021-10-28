Vegan snack bar company Eats All Good opens commercial kitchen in Detroit's Rivertown

A plant-based specialty food company called Eats All Good debuted its commercial kitchen this week in Detroit’s Rivertown District.

It’s not just a place to make vegan snack bars flavored with cocoa, coconut, lemon and ginger or oatmeal, chocolate chips and raisins, however. Eats All Good partners with Alternatives for Girls to employ homeless and at-risk women in the Detroit area.

Owners Pamela Rodgers and Rachelle Nash – who plan to hire 20 full time employees through Alternatives for Girls – celebrated the opening of the commercial kitchen Monday with a ribbon-cutting event including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Motor City Match Director Andrew Lucco. Eats All Good was a recipient of a $50,000 cash grant from the small business support program.

“We believe that good food and good deeds go hand in hand,” said Nash in a media release about the opening. “Our delicious vegan snacks are handmade to empower the women of Detroit by providing them with meaningful employment. We’ve already seen how this can help transition women into becoming strong, contributing members of society.”

Eats All Good used the grant to purchase equipment to produce and package the healthy, gluten-free and dairy-free snack bars. They renovated the kitchen, which was a former textile manufacturing facility at 2910 E. Jefferson.

Learn more about Eats All Good at eatsallgood.com. The vegan snack bars are sold on the website in packages of 9 for $28. Subscription plans are available.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens