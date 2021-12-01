Gift set features Michigan foods, raises funds for Wayne Kramer's Jail Guitar Doors org

The hot gift for the rock and roll foodie in your life this holiday season is a box set that aims to "Kick out the Jams." Proceeds will benefit Jail Guitar Doors, a nonprofit directed by MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer.

It includes a 12-ounce package of “riff roast,” an organic, dark roast coffee from Traverse City’s Higher Ground Coffee, a Jail Guitar Doors coffee mug and a 10-ounce jar of Gus & Grey Ramblin’ Rose raspberry rose jam.

The set is $40, and the three items can also be purchased separately. Proceeds from the package benefit Jail Guitar Doors. Gus & Grey has other music-themed products like the “Berry Gourdey” spiced blueberry pumpkin jam made with Michigan blueberries.

Browse at gusandgrey.com/shop.

Jail Guitar Doors is a nonprofit organization that provides musical instruments and mentorship to incarcerated people. MC5 co-founder and guitarist Kramer is executive producer.

The nonprofit is named for the Clash song which opens telling the story of Kramer’s own dealings with the law. Learn more at jailguitardoors.org.

