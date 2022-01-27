Abra Berens: A Michigan chef makes her mark

By Robin Watson

Special to The Detroit News

Back when she was a kid in Hamilton, Michigan, no one had to tell Abra Berens, “Eat your vegetables.”

Except when it came to asparagus.

Now executive chef at Granor Farm in Three Oaks, Michigan, Berens laughs at the memory.

“I was lucky to grow up in a household that always prioritized food,” Berens says, “but my mother cooked asparagus all to hell with no fat and no salt.” Petulant and put off, Berens would pick at the sodden spears, wanting to chuck them.