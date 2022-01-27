Dolly Parton’s new line of Duncan Hines cake mixes and frosting sells out immediately

Karu F. Daniels

Dolly Parton has turned up the heat with her latest endeavor.

The country music legend’s recent partnership on a cake mix line with Duncan Hines was an instant sellout.

On Wednesday, a limited-edition $40 baking collection (comprised of coconut and banana cake mixes, two kinds of buttercream frosting and accessories including recipe cards) dropped on the brand’s website and were sold out before noon. Some 1,400 kits went on sale for the sneak peek.

Customers who want to in on the “9 to 5″ hitmaker’s line of cake and frosting mixes inspired by Southern recipes can sign up online to be notified when it’s back in stock.

“I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking,” Parton said in the announcement. “I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”

The Chicago-headquartered Conagara Brands, parent company of Duncan Hines, said the cake mixes and frostings will hit grocery stores and mass retailers in March and sell for about $2 each.

Duncan Hines brand director Audrey Ingersoll referred to Parton as “one of the most revered and beloved women in the world” and said the company is “excited to see this partnership – facilitated by Dolly’s licensing agency, IMG – evolve for years to come.”

The 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter has made a name for herself for her sharp business acumen.

Outside of entertainment, she recently launched a holiday baking collection with Williams Sonoma, which is symmetric with the Duncan Hines collaboration.

Through her philanthropic efforts, Parton – who turned 76 last week – has promoted children’s literacy and also donated a million dollars towards the creation of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.