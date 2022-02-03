Your Rx for immune-boosting soups

By Robin Watson

Special to The Detroit News

Pink Flamingo To Go owner/chef Meiko Krishok doesn’t just wish her customers well.

She wants to help them be well. And stay well. Menus for Krishok’s Detroit-based farm-to-carryout operation, catering gigs and pop-ups emphasize seasonal and plant-based dishes sourced from local farms. Her dishes are designed to boost the immune system while thrilling the palate. Krishok’s food-as-medicine soups, especially, are a sight for sore throats and hungry bellies.