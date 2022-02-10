Pregame prep wins on Super Bowl Sunday with Pastrami Reuben Dip

Robin Watson

Special to The Detroit News

Face it. For some, the Super Bowl is as much about festive food as it is about football.

Get ready for those people. Cheering and shouting at the television can make a person hungry. To keep fans from getting hangry, devise a pregame plan — one that sidelines the kind of frenzy that deflates a host’s spirit. Make chili and sloppy Joes in advance. Buy the crudites. Order takeout pizza and wings. But, whatever you do, don’t fumble the snacks. Consider easy, do-ahead DIY dips to be top draft picks.