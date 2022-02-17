Detroit's Black farmers sow seeds, raise hope

By Robin Watson

Special to The Detroit News

“Know your farmer” is a familiar catch phrase these days.

You don’t have to tell that to residents of the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood. Or the North End. Or Corktown. Or Rouge Park. And other Detroit neighborhoods. Their local farmer is someone from the block.

Local Black farmers and activists are food soldiers. With boots on the ground that likely are Wellies and armed with farm implements, they battle long-standing food inequity throughout the city. They’re local heroes who stitch together gardens on vacant lots into patchwork, small-scale farms.