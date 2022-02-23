Paczki Day always a hit at Iversen's Bakery

Judith Harris Solomon

Special to The Detroit News

Originally on 12th Street in downtown Detroit, then in Redford Township, Iversen’s bakery set up shop in Dearborn in 1972 and is now 101 years old. The bakery’s founder sold the business to Andy Lexnock in 1957 and it was then purchased by Amy Ayoub and Patty Darwish in 2018. Lexnock’s son, Richard, has continued to work there as the head baker for the past 40 years while the bakery’s decorator, Rhonda Reeves, has been there for 45.