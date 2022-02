Kelly Yamanouchi

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

I have spent a lifetime experimenting with variations on basic instant ramen, with the vague goal of someday reaching noodle soup perfection.

As with a lot of things, there were instances when I believed I had reached the pinnacle of homemade ramen, only to see a new idea bubble up, hinting that there could be more greatness to be achieved, and tempting me to tweak the recipe again.