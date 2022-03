Daniel Neman

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The worst pain of my life was when I was afflicted with kidney stones. If I ever have another, and I am doubled over in unbearable agony, at least I will know that it could be worse.

I could be watching TikTok.

I had spent my entire life without once going on TikTok. I had never even been tempted. Though I did not realize it at the time, I was living in a state of grace.