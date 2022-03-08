'Pierogi and Pot' fundraiser in Detroit Sunday to benefit Ukraine children

Two local businesses are joining forces Sunday to help the people of Ukraine.

On Sunday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Luxury Loud Cannabis Provisioning Center and Grow will donate 100% of cannabis sales to UNICEF for Ukrainian children. Srodek's Quality Polish Food, which has locations in Hamtramck and Sterling Heights, will be on site with its food truck, handing out pierogi and kielbasa. Donations are accepted for food.

More area businesses have donated gift cards for a raffle to raise additional funds. Attendees will have a chance to win a gift certificate from Hygrade Deli, Xushi Ko, Fishbone's Rhythm Kitchen Cafe, American Pride Tattoo, Inkwell Screen Printing of Rochester and others.

Luxury Loud, which describes itself as a "community-minded dispensary," is at 2520 22nd in Detroit. Call (313) 998-5683 or visit luxuryloud.io for more information.