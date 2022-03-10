Turn over a new leaf on St. Patrick’s Day

By Robin Watson

Special to The Detroit News

As St. Patrick’s Day — the day when everyone is Irish — approaches, cravings for the ritual meal of corned beef and cabbage kick in. We’re eager to pay tribute to the Hibernian holiday with authentic food.

But hold on there with your fine self. Cabbage is authentic. But delicious as it is, corned beef isn’t. Beef wasn’t readily available in Ireland — it was a luxury protein — but pork was plentiful and accessible. However, early Irish immigrants to this country found that beef was bountiful in the New World. Those in urban areas purchased inexpensive corned beef from Jewish delis to stand in for the pork they couldn’t find here — or couldn’t afford — that they had used for boiled bacon and cabbage, a mealtime mainstay back home. For the Irish, by the way, “bacon” meant — and still means — cured (but not smoked) pork, such as loin, shoulder, back or butt. But not the “streaky bacon” from the belly that’s commonly served here.