Monday is Oberon Day, Michigan's unofficial start of spring

It doesn’t matter what the weather is like, spring in Michigan starts at the first sighting of those blue and bright yellow beer labels signifying the return of Oberon.

A seasonal wheat ale from Michigan beer maker Bell’s Brewery, Oberon will be available for sale on Monday. Some bars and restaurants will host midnight tappings the night before, and Bell’s own Eccentric Café in downtown Kalamazoo will have a big party starting at 11 a.m. Monday.

Not only will the bash have an Oberon-inspired food menu, but it will also have different flavors of the beer like cherry Oberon, mango habanero Oberon and pineapple Oberon. The age 21 and up party will also have games and live music.

Another variation of the beloved brew, Tropical Oberon, will be available widely in mid-April as a special, limited release. It’s brewed with mango, guava and passion fruit. Oberon 5-liter mini kegs will also return to stores, rolling out in June.

“This may be a long-standing Bell’s tradition, but it also showcases an incredible amount of hard work,” said Bell’s executive vice president Carrie K. Yunker. “There are so many across this state that benefit from our fans’ shared passion for this beer. To see this state come alive after a long, dreary winter, it’s truly inspiring and uplifting to see.”

Yunker said in a media alert about Oberon Day that Bell’s “may just have one other surprise to share on Monday, so stay tuned.”

Next week marks the first Oberon Day since founder Larry Bell retired and made plans to sell the company to Australian-based beer company Lion, putting Bell's in alignment with Colorado's New Belgium Brewery, which was acquired by Lion in 2019.

