Bell's Brewery 'Oberon Day' made official by Whitmer's proclamation

Michigan beer lovers know that the annual March release of Bell’s Oberon marks the unofficial start of spring. Now, on the 30th anniversary of the wheat ale, March 21 is officially Oberon Day.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Monday marked the holiday with an official proclamation, stating “I, Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, do hereby proclaim the third Monday of March, March, 21, 2022, as Oberon Day to celebrate entrepreneurship, the coming of summer and the great craft beer industry in Michigan.”

The seasonal summer beer will hit bars, restaurants and store shelves this week. Some bars in Michigan will host parties today to celebrate the return of Oberon, which was first launched in 1992. There's a day-long bash planned at Bell's Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo, too.

“Governor Whitmer’s proclamation today is a significant milestone for our team and our brewery, and we are thrilled to begin celebrating Oberon’s 30th anniversary with this exciting news,” said Bell’s Brewery Executive Vice President Carrie K. Yunker in a media alert about Oberon Day. “For years, employees and fans alike have said Oberon Day is their “unofficial” start to spring to get in a summer state-of-mind. It’s incredibly exciting to now acknowledge this day as the official start to those brighter days ahead.”

