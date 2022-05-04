Farmington couple brings healthy Nautical Bowls concept to Royal Oak

Next month the first Michigan location of quick-service health food concept Nautical Bowls will open at Woodward Corners in Royal Oak.

Owners Dan and Katie Fisch of Farmington are planning to open three locations in southeastern Michigan, but the first will be this June at 13 Mile and Woodward next to Beaumont Hospital.

The base of the signature bowls is açaí berries and they're stacked with all sorts of organic toppings with no refined sugar like coconut, pitaya (dragon fruit) strawberries, chia, granola, hemp, peanut butter and more. They start at $9.

Everything at Nautical Bowls is gluten-free and vegan.

"We're just excited to bring the concept to Royal Oak. It's a healthy and different option that people haven't seen before," said Katie Fisch. She has a background in franchises and Dan has experience with sales.

Founded in Minnesota, Nautical Bowls has locations in a few states and is expanding quickly. Fisch said her husband, Dan, became a fan of the brand when he lived in Minnesota. The lake-centric state is the reason behind the name.

From the website: "We love our lakes and the activities and memories that come along with life at the lakes. Our store décor and our menu follow a nautical theme because it allows us to bring our passion for the lakes into our branding."

Fisch says the fruit for the bowls is blended into a sorbet consistency, and they're more like a refreshing meal than a dessert.

"You can eat it whenever, it's really supposed to be a meal replacement for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack," she said.

Nautical Bowls will open in June at 30955 Woodward Ave., Suite 425 in Royal Oak. Visit nauticalbowls.com.

