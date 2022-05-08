Dirty soda turns trendy with help from TikTok

Emily Heil

Washington Post

Dirty sodas — carbonated drinks "spiked" with cream, syrups and other add-ins — are having a moment on TikTok, propelled, some say, by pop star Oliva Rodrigo, who was photographed with a cup full of the pebble-iced treat.

Mormon mommies, too, can lay claim to fueling the Utah-based trend.

And let's talk for a moment about an original soda-dairy influencer: Laverne DeFazio, the tough-talking half of the TV duo Laverne & Shirley, whose drink of choice was Pepsi and milk. Penny Marshall, the actress and director who played DeFazio, wrote in her autobiography that the running gag was inspired by a drink she had enjoyed growing up.