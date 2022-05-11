Beyond charcuterie boards, a new cookbook honors the art of meals made from snacks

Ben Mims

Los Angeles Times

Cooking a meal is great, but have you assembled a bunch of your favorite things on a plate and called that a meal instead? Of course you have, because everyone does this. (And I'm not talking about those over-the-top charcuterie boards or "adult Lunchables" that are fun to gawk at). No one does it as masterfully as Lukas Volger, who takes compiling snacks for a meal to a high art. As a friend of Volger's, I've witnessed firsthand his lavish snack platters. They may seem casually thrown together but they're anything but.