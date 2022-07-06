Community-focused, pay-what-you-can cookware shop Louis Mart pops up in Corktown

Louis Mart is a pop-up shop from Louis Kitchenware that aims to offer quality cooking tools at a more accessible price.

Louis has teamed up with fellow Detroit-based, woman-owned company Cookette, which sells cookbooks, gift sets and gourmet salts, chocolate and other pantry items. The store opened last week at 1459 Bagley on a pop-up basis.

“I started Louis because I wanted to create a company that celebrated all cooking and that supported and cultivated a really broad community,” Louis founder Kyle Smitley in a media alert about the shop. “Once my young family could afford to upgrade our hand-me-down cookware, I felt so lost and just left with stuffy, snobby options. It felt counter to what I loved most about cooking and eating. So I wanted to create an option! A brand that made heritage quality cookware and was more accessible in many ways.”

Last week Louis Mart opened with a pay-what-you-can model. For example, sheet pans are sold for as low as $10 up to $40; the customer pays what they feel they can afford.

On Saturday, Louis Mart will host a pay-what-you-can barbecue fundraiser for Neighborhood Grocery. The equity-crowdfunded and Black-owned grocery store is preparing to open on the city's east side.

Find Louis Mart at 1459 Bagley at Trumbull. It's open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. Shop online at louiskitchenware.com. For more information on Neighborhood Grocery, visit neighborhood-grocery.com.

