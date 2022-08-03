Primary election results for statewide and local races

The Detroit coney episode of 'Family Style with Al Roker' airs today; how to watch

Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
View Comments

Earlier this summer, America's weatherman Al Roker visited the Motor City to film a segment for "Today" live from the Detroit Riverfront. 

While he was in town, he spoke about visiting a few local businesses for his streaming show, "Family Style with Al Roker." In June, he stopped by two coney dog restaurants, the 105-year-old American Coney Island and the much newer Chili Mustard Onions, a vegan diner in Brush Park. 

NBC’s Today weatherman, Al Roker and WDIV anchor Rhonda Walker poses with fans after Walker’s live interview with Al Roker at Cullen Plaza Detroit Riverfront.

"Is Coney Island a food or a place? In Michigan, it’s both," Roker said on social media this week to promote the episode. "Let's visit the Motor City and dive into the age old debate: does ketchup belong on a coney hot dog?"

More:Al Roker strolls the Detroit riverfront, kicking off his day in Motown

Roker also visited the Metropolitan Baking Co. in Hamtramck. The 77-year-old bakery makes most of the buns for Detroit's coney dogs. 

The Detroit episode of "Family Style with Al Roker" will stream at 11 a.m. Wednesday online at today.com/allday, and will be available on demand Wednesday via Peacock TV.

All the dining news you need:Outdoor patios, best brunch spots, city food guides and more

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

View Comments