The Detroit coney episode of 'Family Style with Al Roker' airs today; how to watch
Earlier this summer, America's weatherman Al Roker visited the Motor City to film a segment for "Today" live from the Detroit Riverfront.
While he was in town, he spoke about visiting a few local businesses for his streaming show, "Family Style with Al Roker." In June, he stopped by two coney dog restaurants, the 105-year-old American Coney Island and the much newer Chili Mustard Onions, a vegan diner in Brush Park.
"Is Coney Island a food or a place? In Michigan, it’s both," Roker said on social media this week to promote the episode. "Let's visit the Motor City and dive into the age old debate: does ketchup belong on a coney hot dog?"
More:Al Roker strolls the Detroit riverfront, kicking off his day in Motown
Roker also visited the Metropolitan Baking Co. in Hamtramck. The 77-year-old bakery makes most of the buns for Detroit's coney dogs.
The Detroit episode of "Family Style with Al Roker" will stream at 11 a.m. Wednesday online at today.com/allday, and will be available on demand Wednesday via Peacock TV.
All the dining news you need:Outdoor patios, best brunch spots, city food guides and more
mbaetens@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @melodybaetens