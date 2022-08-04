Erwin Orchards becomes Blake’s South Lyon, opens Aug. 20

After 102 years in South Lyon, Erwin Orchards & Cider Mill harvested its last crop this summer. The fourth-generation owners passed the reigns to another longstanding name in Michigan apples, Blake's Farm.

The orchard will reopen Aug. 20 as Blake's South Lyon.

"Retirement will finally be a reality for the Erwin and Emery families," said Linda Erwin in a Facebook post last month, calling the change "bittersweet."

"We have loved this beautiful farm and our chosen profession for over 54 years. We are the fourth generation and this is year 102. We are proud of what we have built but know that none of it would have been possible without our yearly beloved and dedicated work family, many of which have been with us for multiple years and all of you, our loyal customers," she said.

Last month, Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill of Armada purchased the 104-acre property from developer Lombardo Homes and will continue the tradition of growing apples and being a family-friendly destination. Some of the Erwin Orchard staff is expected to stay on as well.

“We are proud to carry on the Erwin’s traditions that have been part of South Lyon for so many years, maintaining that culture and bringing in several enhancements to create an unforgettable experience for all,” said Andrew Blake in a media alert about the reopening. He's the president of Blake’s Family of Companies, the third generation owner and the founder of Blake's Hard Cider Co.

“The Blake family and our team of dedicated employees look forward to being part of the South Lyon and surrounding communities and welcoming new and returning guests this season."

Once open to the public on Aug. 20, Blake’s South Lyon will offer everything one would expect from a cider mill: u-pick apples, cider and doughnuts, a petting zoo and tractor rides. Regulars of Erwin’s will notice there’s a new stand with fresh produce, baked goods, live music on the weekends and Blake’s Hard Cider and wine.

There will be a “Welcome Weekend” Aug. 27-28 with family activities and free cider and doughnuts. Blake’s South Lyon will partner with local Active Faith Community Services food pantry that weekend, too.

This facility joins other Blake’s locations including Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill, Blake’s Tasting Room and Blake’s Big Apple, all in in Armanda, plus Blake’s Backyard in Almont.

Starting Aug. 20, Blake’s South Lyon will be open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.-Thurs. and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. through Oct. 31 at 61475 Silver Lake. Visit blakefarms.com to learn more.

