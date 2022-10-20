Avalon International Breads comes to Meijer Rivertown and Woodward Corners

A familiar Detroit business is joining forces with Meijer to offer a full coffee bar and grab-and-go meals at two neighborhood stores.

Avalon International Breads is the newest tenant inside Meijer’s Rivertown Market in Detroit and Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak, and will open in a few weeks.

Avalon, which started in Detroit’s Cass Corridor in 1997, will sell freshly baked bread, pastries, vegan options, a quick breakfast or lunch and offer catering services from both stores.

“Avalon is truly a Detroit success story and being able to provide our customers with such a fresh and delicious dining option is truly a win,” said Justin Stricklen in a press release. He’s the vice president of market format stores for Meijer, a Grand Rapids-based retailer with nearly 500 stores in the United States.

“We are thrilled to partner with another great Michigan-based business and bring Avalon’s tradition of delicious food, warm service, and our legendary sea salt chocolate chip cookies, to the patrons of Meijer,” Avalon owner Jackie Victor said.

Rivertown Market is at 1475 E. Jefferson in Detroit and Woodward Corners Market is at 30955 Woodward in Royal Oak.

