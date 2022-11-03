Turkey in 2022: the word on the bird

Robin Watson

Special to The Detroit News

What’s Thanksgiving without a turkey?

This year, especially, home cooks driven by pent-up, post-pandemic desire to welcome family and friends back to their Thanksgiving tables are eager to plop a big, beautiful bird onto a platter.

According to Butterball’s “2022 Thanksgiving Outlook Report,” nearly 90% of people plan to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, with 85% of hosts planning to have turkey as the star of the meal. And 90% of them plan to buy a turkey the same size as or larger than last year’s.

So, it’s only natural that reports of turkey shortages across the country have ruffled feathers and caused alarm.

A perfect storm of factors has rocked the turkey world this year.

Inflation-driven skyrocketing costs for fuel, feed and even turkey chicks themselves, which most poultry farmers order versus hatching their own.

Lingering supply-chain issues with processing, transportation and even the availability of those chicks.

A multistate outbreak of bird flu (HPAI) that wiped out 7.4 million commercial-market young turkeys (approximately 5% of annual turkey production), according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

But here’s something to be thankful for here on the home front: While the USDA doesn’t track state-specific data, it reports that you don’t have to go cold turkey on turkey this year.

“Despite the HPAI losses, the overall supply of whole birds for Thanksgiving does not appear to be significantly impacted,” says a USDA spokesperson. “To ensure sufficient supplies for the holiday, the turkey industry has been processing more birds, and birds at an earlier age, to increase the number of whole birds available for Thanksgiving. This has resulted in a 1% increase in total turkeys processed from September 1 through the second week of October (the latest week data is available) compared to the same period in 2021, with a 20.5% increase in the share of lighter-weight (less than 16 pounds) birds.”

If you want a turkey, you’ll be able to get one. But it may not be the size you’re looking for. And it will cost more. And you’d better shop early.

According to data from NielsenIQ, which tracks prices of most U.S. food retailers, the average per-pound price for turkey is about 13% higher than last year, at just under $3 per pound, though many local retailers have yet to finalize their pricing.

One factor affecting final pricing is that many retailers have traditionally treated turkey as a sort of loss-leader.

“Grocers are wary of pricing their turkeys too high,” says Tom Violante Jr., co-owner of the Holiday Market in Royal Oak. "The strategy is, if they can get you to go to their store to buy the turkey, then you will do the balance of your Thanksgiving shopping there.”

It's possible, though, that turkey prices will exceed what NielsenIQ is reporting.

“Retailers will shrink their margins, as best they can, to absorb cost increases to the customer,” Violante says. “Nonetheless, customers should expect to pay around 50% more this year.”

So, as much as Thanksgiving is all about bounty and generosity, the cost of the meal will also be top of mind for many consumers out of pure necessity. According to the Butterball report, 55% of hosts say they’re concerned about inflation and that they would shop for deals for parts of the entire meal.

Stalking the bird

Who’s going to have the kind of bird you’re looking for? It depends.

“Retail grocers who contracted with those turkey processors most impacted by HPAI may see reduced availability of turkeys for that brand’s processor,” says a USDA spokesperson. “However, a retail grocer who contracted with a turkey processor that was not impacted by HPAI could expect to see no change in product availability. If a consumer is unable to find the turkey they want at their regular grocery store, it is likely that they may find it at the competition’s store.”

Supermarket chains with large supplier networks typically have this covered.

“We understand how important turkey is as the center of many plates for our customers celebrating Thanksgiving,” says Rachel Hurst, head of Midwest-region corporate affairs for Kroger, which is selling frozen whole turkeys in this area for $1.99 to $2.79 per pound. “We do not expect any issues with providing customers the turkeys they are looking for at a competitive price.”

“Meijer will have a large selection of fresh, frozen and organic turkeys for Thanksgiving this year,” says Sonny Franks Miller, corporate communications specialist for Meijer, which has frozen turkeys available now from $1.99 per pound.

Local independents benefit from such relationships and advance planning, as well.

“The main turkey shortage is with larger birds over 20 pounds,” Violante says. “We have been assured by our suppliers that we will have a full supply of Grade-A all-natural turkeys in sizes lower than 20 pounds. We are a strongly managed independent store with several suppliers and therefore can manage through this challenge.”

Keep in mind that some retailers may have chosen to stock fewer turkeys. Plum Market, which ordered its turkeys months ago and considers itself well-supplied, is one of them.

“We pared down from previous years because of lower demand,” says Drew Trottier, manager of meat and seafood for Plum Market’s West Bloomfield store. “People are still not doing huge gatherings.”

One good place to look, especially for a larger bird, is the freezer section. So, if you find what you want there, Violante advises, “make space in your freezer and come and get it.”

Be an early bird

Place an order as soon as you know what size turkey you want.

Plum Markets expects to open its online ordering for turkeys in the first week of November. Trader Joe’s turkeys are due in on Nov. 10. On Oct. 27, Whole Foods messaged its email subscribers that frozen turkeys would be available (from $1.49 to $2.49 per pound) from Nov. 2 to Dec. 31 and advised them to shop early.

Marrow Detroit is taking orders for 10-pound to 22-pound pasture-raised local turkeys from Duerksen Farm. Orders must be placed with a $50 deposit by November 17 and picked up by November 23. For an additional charge, Marrow will brine and/or cut up your bird.

Sparrow Market in Ann Arbor is now taking orders for Troy-based Peacock Farms Amish fresh turkeys from 8 to 24 pounds priced at $4.99 per pound.

Argus Farm Stop, also in Ann Arbor is now taking orders for fresh turkeys from four Michigan poultry producers — Webbed Foot Pines, Schmucker Farms, Stutzman Poultry Farms and Ernst Farm — and frozen turkey cuts from Duerksen Farm. All are by pre-order and require a deposit. None are stocked in-store; purchasers will be given a designated date for pick up at its Packard Street location.

The supply of turkeys from these producers is limited — about 260 birds in total from all of them — with some larger birds available. Prices range from $6.50 to $8.35 per pound

“All are raising fewer birds than they were last year,” says Will Moyer, online operations manager for Argus Farm Stop. “The cost of fuel is up; the cost of feed is way up, and the cost of chicks is up, so the price of the final bird is going up by maybe 50 cents to 75 cents per pound. Producers realize the burden of the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner but have to charge enough to be able to keep raising turkeys. Farmers are charging more but making less.”

Turkey alternatives

OK, so maybe it can still be Thanksgiving without a turkey.

“External factors like inflation will influence the way people celebrate,” reports Rebecca Welch, Butterball’s director of retail brand marketing.

Pick other poultry. “We’ve seen an increase in duck and chicken sales as alternatives to turkey,” Moyer says. Another good choice: Cornish game hens. “One year when I was a kid, we had Cornish game hens,” says Alana Rodriguez, owner of Corktown-based Mama Coo’s Boutique. “Everyone got their own Cornish hen. I thought we were rich.”

Pig out. Looking for an indulgent meat entrée? “Pork rib roast or pork shoulder roast are good cuts that aren’t as pricey as beef,” says Nicholas Ponte, head butcher at Marrow Detroit.

Serve savory pies. This is a delicious and economical way to stretch proteins while bringing beautiful and indulgent comfort food to the table. “Flaky crust and savory filling are a killer combination,” says Milford-based chef and cookbook author Brian Polcyn. Think tourtierre with ground pork. Chicken potpie with a biscuit crust. Sweet-potato galette. Or even a shepherd’s pie with minced beef or lamb to give guests their mashed-potato fix.

Ramp up the rest of the menu. A bountiful slate of sides lets you go with a small turkey or to do without one altogether. It also serves those on plant-forward diets very well. Wendy Appleton has this down pat. Appleton traditionally hosts large Thanksgiving dinners — this year, 18 people, maybe more — at her Huntington Woods home. Her menu includes a dozen sides, plus four desserts.

Make the meal less formal. According to the Butterball report, 20% of survey respondents said this is their plan. Rodriguez reports that her family, the Rodriguez-Haralsons of Belleville, decided a few years ago they’d rather have fried chicken, ham and mac ‘n’ cheese for their Thanksgiving dinner. (Full disclosure: They’re adding some turkey this year, but it’s not the meal’s focus.)

Have guests bring a dish. According to the Butterball report, 15% of survey respondents said this is part of their plan to economize this year.