Alcamo's Market in Dearborn is closing, business is for sale

A longstanding family business and a go-to for Italian meats, cheeses and desserts, Alcamo's Market in Dearborn is closing on Nov. 23.

Giovanni Chimento opened Alcamo's Market on Fort Street in Detroit in 1952, and about 20 years later relocated it to its current home in Dearborn where his daughter Emily Chimento said they've been welcomed with open arms.

She said she and her mom, Josephine Chimento, hope to sell the building and the business to someone who will carry out some of the traditions they've built.

"It's been overwhelming and very warming to know how much we meant to the community," said Emily of the outpouring of support the family received following a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon announcing the closure. "I'm happy to pass this on to somebody knowing that we did what we did for the community, it's just been overwhelming."

Chimento says her mom is ready to retire and she herself is turning 50 and cites a desire to "lighten the load" and enjoy more time with family. Giovanni died in 2018.

The market will continue to serve its house-made items like award-winning submarine sandwiches and sausages up until Nov. 23.

"We'll try to do our best to keep up with demand before we close," she said, adding that they'll likely list the business and building with a real estate agent soon, but anyone highly interested can also call the market for more information.

Alcamo’s Market is open until Nov. 23 at 4423 Schaefer in Dearborn. Call (313) 584-3010 or visit alcamosmarket.com.

On the area's east side, another longstanding Italian market has closed. Harper Bakery at 25600 Harper in St. Clair Shores has closed after several decades of business. A Detroit Cookie Company location will open soon in its place.

More:Iconic Detroit area sandwiches, both modern and classic

More:The 6 best Italian sub sandwiches in Macomb County

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens